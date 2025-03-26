Byw'n Iach have appointed a new Managing Director who will lead the network of leisure, health and fitness facilities in Gwynedd forward to the next chapter.
Trystan Pritchard has been selected to be the new Managing Director, succeeding Amanda Davies who is stepping down after eight years at the helm.
Byw'n Iach run the 11 leisure centres in the county of Gwynedd, employing more than 250 staff members locally and providing a range of activities in order to improve the health, well-being and fitness of everyone of all ages and abilities. Byw'n Iach is a company that is under the ownership of Cyngor Gwynedd.
Trystan said: “This is a very important role to help improve the health and well-being of the people of Gwynedd. There is huge potential to build on the excellent work that is already happening and to continue to develop our facilities across the county.
“Public services are facing obvious challenges, and I hope to be able to work with the team and all of our partners to make a positive difference to the lives of local people.”
Trystan has joined the company during March and will work alongside Amanda Davies for the first weeks in order to get acquainted with the company’s work.
Amanda was the company's first Managing Director after it transferred from being one of Cyngor Gwynedd's services and along the journey to establishing a company limited by guarantee in 2019.
Amanda said: “It has been a huge privilege to be a part of the team that established Byw'n Iach. I've had the pleasure of working with a special group of directors and staff to provide firm foundations for the company.
“Although we've had to face major challenges during the pandemic years, we have been able to move on from that to modernise services and facilities.”