In July 2024, the ‘Cambrian News’ published an article inviting community organisations to apply for a share of £3,000.
Initiated by Holiday Cottages UK and Go Wales, part of North Wales Tourism, this initiative aimed to celebrate the work of groups making a positive impact in their local communities. As a result, three groups were awarded £1,000 each.
One of the fortunate recipients was Joe Patton, project leader of Harlech Community Meadow Orchard Group. This group focused on developing the King George V Quiet Area with the goal of attracting more visitors to enjoy this public amenity.
The King George V Field was funded in the late 1930s, just before the second World War, as a protected space for the community to freely access in perpetuity.
A Porthmadog architect was commissioned to draw up plans for developing the field, but the war years prevented the architects plans from being fully implemented. Despite this, the field has been enjoyed by many of today’s local residents for various sporting and play activities.
Over the past five years local residents formed the Harlech Parks Group who conducted a survey amongst the Harlech community to understand what amenities would be valued today.
Over the past two years Harlech Community Council has significantly improved access to the King George V Field, invested in new play equipment, and supported the creation of both a wildflower garden and a meadow orchard.
Their new noticeboard has been manufactured locally, using sustainably sources Douglas Fir from Coed y Brenin.
The information displayed welcomes everyone to the field and provides valuable information about the field’s amenities, the original of the King George V Field network and the role of ‘Fields in Trust’ to protect the field for future generations to play in and relax within, so go along and see for yourself.