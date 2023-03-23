After the prohibitions and limitations of the Covid years, the Aberystwyth Probus Club has begun once again to hold face-to-face meetings.
The new president, Chris Fletcher, has thanked retiring president Colin Eldridge for all his efforts in keeping the club going in difficult times.
For the first club meeting in 2023, the speaker was David Jenkins, who gave a beautifully illustrated talk on the history of the port of Aberystwyth, concentrating on the last 200 years.
The contemporary harbour of yachts and fishing boats is a far cry from the bustling industry and businesses centred around Trefechan in the past.
David has an excellent memory for names and dates and interspersed his talks with many interesting, little-known facts about the town – who knew that the building now housing the nail bar on Chalybeate Street used to be a school for teaching navigation to aspiring mariners?
Many will know David as a stalwart of the Aberystwyth lifeboat team for most of his life, fewer that he was following in a family tradition started by his grandfather in the 1880s, when the lifeboatmen had to row out into Cardigan Bay to help ships in distress!
The club’s next meeting will take place at 10.30am on Wednesday, 29 March in the Waunfawr Community Hall.
The speaker will be aerial archaeologist Dr Toby Driver, talking about the coastal heritage of Wales, from promontory forts to shipwrecks. Further details from the club secretary George Jones on 01970 828630.