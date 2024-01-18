Adferiad Recovery is a member led charity that provides help and support for people with mental health, addiction, and co-occurring and complex needs, to maximise their personal potential, and achieve a better quality of life. The expert staff and volunteers apply a whole person approach to help people in all areas of their lives so they can live with dignity and as independently as possible. Adferiad prioritise the person and not the circumstances, putting the individual at the heart of everything they do.