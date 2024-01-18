At 8am this morning (Thursday, 18 January) the long-awaited opening of the brand new B&M store on Madoc Street in Porthmadog took place, creating 35 new jobs for the town.
The retailer has taken possession of the old Wilko store, refurbishing the building ready for the launch of the new store.
Staff were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from Adferiad Recovery charity to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.
Adferiad Recovery is a member led charity that provides help and support for people with mental health, addiction, and co-occurring and complex needs, to maximise their personal potential, and achieve a better quality of life. The expert staff and volunteers apply a whole person approach to help people in all areas of their lives so they can live with dignity and as independently as possible. Adferiad prioritise the person and not the circumstances, putting the individual at the heart of everything they do.
In addition to opening the store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.
The store manager, said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.
“A big thank you to the team at the Adferiad Recovery who helped us open the store; we hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do.”