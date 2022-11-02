New version of Gogglebox with a Welsh twist has arrived

Vicky from Bridgend said: “I met my friend Marcus during the lockdown. He’s the most amazing person I’ve ever met. Applying for Gogglebocs Cymru was my idea, I applied on my own. They rang me up and said who’s your partner? Well my two dogs will be on my lap I said. I was wracking my brains then remembered that Marcus travels to Lampeter every week (from his home in Great Yarmouth), and has to go right past my house.