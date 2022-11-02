New version of Gogglebox with a Welsh twist has arrived
Subscribe newsletter
The long-awaited date has finally arrived! Gogglebocs Cymru will be hitting screens for the first time on S4C tonight (2 November) at 9pm.
The hugely popular Channel 4 series Gogglebox has been successful all over the world. Now on its 20th series, Gogglebox continues to go from strength to strength and this addition gives a golden opportunity to watch a brand new version with a Welsh twist, and all-Welsh cast.
Gogglebocs Cymru will reflect modern Wales with faces who are new to the channel.
During the filming of the series, cameras have visited homes in the Brynamman, Cardiff, Carmarthen, Caernarfon, Crymych, Denbigh, Llanelli, Maerdy, Manchester, Bridgend, Pwllheli, Talsarnau, Tregarth and Wrexham areas over the last few weeks.
Come and meet our enthusiastic and colourful cast!:
· Marcus and Vicky – two friends from Bridgend.
· Huw, Mike and Stephen – three Brothers who are originally from Brynamman.
· Nayema and Osian – husband and wife from Caernarfon.
· Olivia, George and Nia – a mum, son and daughter from Llanelli.
· Carwyn and Mark – Friends who live in Manchester although Carwyn is originally from Penygroes and Mark from Bangor.
· Elen, Natalie and Rebecca – a group of friends from Wrexham.
· Rachel and Mollie – mother and daughter from Cardiff.
· Glain and Dafydd – partners from Denbigh.
· Gwynant and Stephen – friends from Talsarnau.
· Bethany, Sammy and Kelly – a group of friends from Maerdy.
· Mr Moore and Sioned – A pair from Bangor.
· Cian and John – Grandfather and grandson from Porthmadog.
Huw from Brynamman said: “I will be appearing with my brothers Mike and Stephen. We’re all quite confident and outgoing, but Mike the eldest is the most confident, while I’m the typical middle child, apparently.
“Most families stopped the routine Zoom meetings after lockdown ended – but we’ve carried on. There’s always something to talk about, mainly football, rugby or golf. We’ve been fans of Gogglebox since the beginning, and quite often it’s something we’ll chat about on our family calls.”
Vicky from Bridgend said: “I met my friend Marcus during the lockdown. He’s the most amazing person I’ve ever met. Applying for Gogglebocs Cymru was my idea, I applied on my own. They rang me up and said who’s your partner? Well my two dogs will be on my lap I said. I was wracking my brains then remembered that Marcus travels to Lampeter every week (from his home in Great Yarmouth), and has to go right past my house.
“He wasn’t sure to begin with, but within the hour he rang me back saying yes! I was so happy as he goes into everything all guns blazing.”
Kelly from Maerdy said: “We can’t wait for Gogglebocs Cymru. Bethany, Sammy and I can’t believe we’re got the job of getting paid to sit together and watch TV.
“We’re all besties, and met through choir practice (Côr Aelwyd Cwm Rhondda). Filming will happen at Bethany’s house, so she’s in charge of snacks. We’re planning on being nice and comfortable – jeans and hoody, but as Christmas comes closer we’ll get the Christmas jumpers out.”
The majority of Gogglebocs Cymru’s offering will be produced in Wales. A few productions from further afield will also appear so that the cast’s discussions and reactions can reflect what is happening in homes around the world.
The series is part of S4C’s birthday celebrations, marking 40 years of broadcasting.
Llinos Griffin-Williams, S4C’s Chief Content Officer, said: "I’m so excited that this amazingly successful series is coming to S4C. It’s a great pleasure to have Gogglebocs Cymru as part of S4C’s 40th celebrations. It’s a fantastic TV format, which has captured the nation’s imagination.
"What better than a programme that brings us Welsh talent at grassroots level? Gogglebocs Cymru will extend a warm welcome into households around the country and beyond. We will meet several characters who reflect contemporary Wales in all its glory, new faces that give our diverse communities a voice.
"If you see yourself as someone people will enjoy watching, keep in mind that the door is always open for casting," added Llinos.
Make sure you get your snacks and drinks of choice in, ready for the first ever episode of Gogglebocs Cymru on Wednesday 2 November on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.
Gogglebocs Cymru Wednesday 2 November 9.00, S4C English subtitles available On demand: S4C Clic, iPlayer and other platforms A Chwarel and Cwmni Da production for S4C
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |