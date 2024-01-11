Woosnam and Davies News in Llanidloes have introduced a free hot water bottle community scheme.
They are giving a hot water bottle to groups, organisations and anybody who may be able to make use of one.
Owner Trudy Davies said: “We think this is a great way to support the community to help with the cost of living and keeping them warm, we hope it will give a boost to anyone who feels the need of some comfort.”
If you know of anyone who might benefit from receiving a hot water bottle from Woosnam and Davies News free of charge, then please reach out and they will arrange for them to have one although they have a limited number to give out.
You can either call (01686) 412263 and they will reserve one for you, or just pop into the shop and pick one up. Or if you know of any groups in the area that could make use of them please let Trudy Davies or a member of staff know.
Hot water bottles are a quick and easy way to save on your energy bills and also kind to the environment.
They have been able to offer the community more support with these by help from C_TAlK and CCEP Coca Cola who recognised the Mid Wales retailer recently for their other charitable schemes and the work achieved within the community with their small acts of kindness given to Llanidloes and the UK.