Public Health Wales want to turn a Gwynedd business unit into an eye test clinic.
Plans have been lodged with Gwynedd Council to change the use of Unit 10, at Chestnut Court, Parc Menai in a bid to “economically improve” the provision of the service in Gwynedd.
If approved two rooms could be used as an eye clinic and related office.
The application adds: “The business park is served by good local and national transport links provided by Bangor railway station, bus stops on Ffordd y Parc less than 100m from the site and regional links from the A55 to North Wales and beyond.
“Therefore, Parc Menai is both sustainable and convenient for commuting and public transport access.
“The site is currently occupied by the applicant Public Heath Wales, for general business use as offices.
“The applicant is seeking to economically improve the health services offered in the area by providing eye tests from this existing NHS location which they already rent and can be easily adapted.
“It is expected that there will be no impact on the surrounding amenity/character as the new proposed use will produce no greater noise or disturbance than any other office-based activities under the current B1 business use.
“The applicant requires this change to allow the economical creation of a new health clinic in order to be able to administer eye tests at this site, thus avoiding the unnecessary costs associated with renting new additional premises.
“No medical procedures will be carried out beyond administering eye drops and the like.”
No external works are required, although minor internal works are to convert the building.
Internal changes are limited to creating two clinic rooms from a single room currently divided by a folding dividing wall and the creation of a small waiting area.