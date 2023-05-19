Nine people have been charged following a spate of burglaries in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit and the Rural Crime Team executed a number of warrants in the Shropshire and West Midlands areas in February, alongside Dyfed Powys Police and West Mercia Police as part of Operation Calafat. The investigation came following reports of alleged high value agricultural machinery and quad bikes thefts in rural areas including Tywyn, Dolgellau and Bala.
Eight men and a woman have now been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal, and conspiring to steal from another, between August 2022 and March 2023. They are: Wayne Price, 30 and Nicole Price, 31, both of 38 Lower Cross, Cross Houses, Shrewsbury; Dean Rogerson, 32, of Shadwell Quarry, Farley Road, Much Wenlock; Neil Shevlin, 30, of The Four Winds, Bridgnorth Road, Shifnal, Shropshire; Ryan Taylor, 30, of 30 Hayward Parade, Wombridge, Telford; Nial Lloyd, 25, of 28 Windsor Crescent, Broseley; Glenn Beresford, 20, of 9 Worcester Road, Netherto; Brad Skidmore, 18, of 12 Withymoor Road, Stourbridge and Liam Griffiths, 31, of 127 Swan Street, Pensnett.
They will all appear at Llandudno Magistrates Court on 1 June.