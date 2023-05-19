Eight men and a woman have now been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal, and conspiring to steal from another, between August 2022 and March 2023. They are: Wayne Price, 30 and Nicole Price, 31, both of 38 Lower Cross, Cross Houses, Shrewsbury; Dean Rogerson, 32, of Shadwell Quarry, Farley Road, Much Wenlock; Neil Shevlin, 30, of The Four Winds, Bridgnorth Road, Shifnal, Shropshire; Ryan Taylor, 30, of 30 Hayward Parade, Wombridge, Telford; Nial Lloyd, 25, of 28 Windsor Crescent, Broseley; Glenn Beresford, 20, of 9 Worcester Road, Netherto; Brad Skidmore, 18, of 12 Withymoor Road, Stourbridge and Liam Griffiths, 31, of 127 Swan Street, Pensnett.