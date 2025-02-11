No decision has been made over the future of Caernarfon’s town centre Post Office, bosses have said.
It follows the presentation of a 1,633 strong petition to Post Office Chair Nigel Railton in Westminster, calling for the branch to be saved.
The petition was created by Liz Saville Roberts MP, Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian, Gwynedd councillor Cai Larsen, and North Wales MS Llyr Gruffydd.
The Post Office said it is “considering a range of options” to reduce central costs, and some at-risk branches could be franchised to a retailer or independent postmaster, but “no decisions” have been made.
The threat to Caernarfon’s Post Office comes after a separate cut to services in rural parts of Gwynedd, which followed the resignation of Criccieth Post Office’s postmaster.
A Post Office spokesperson said: “Post Office has launched a new, five-year transformation plan that will deliver a new deal for postmasters, putting them at the heart of the business.
“To realise the plan, Post Office is considering a range of initiatives to boost revenue, drive efficiency and reduce costs.
“As part of this process, we are considering the future of our Directly Managed Branches (DMBs), which are loss making. However, no decisions have been made on any DMBs including Caernarfon.
“We invited expressions of interest to operate Post Offices in our remaining DMB locations to gauge market interest and explore whether franchising could be viable.
“We are reviewing responses and will share the results with relevant trade unions and other stakeholders.
“We want to ensure we make the best decisions for the future of each of our DMBs, helping to strengthen the network for the benefit of customers and postmasters.”
The Post Office said following the resignation of the postmaster at Criccieth, they had not received any expressions of interest, and “would like to hear from retailers”.