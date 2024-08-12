Close to 100 people attended an anti-racism protest in Aberystwyth on Monday, 12 August.
The event was organised in response to rumours that a far-right rally would take place in Aberystwyth on the same day.
The rumours had been spread via social media, and police had been tipped off about a group from Birmingham travelling via train.
However there were no far-right protestors in sight as the peaceful demonstration took place at midday outside the promenade bandstand.
Speeches were opened with an Islamic prayer, followed by a Welsh-Palestinian speaker.
A Unite the Union speaker then commented on the Brighton protest on 7 August in which eight anti-immigration protestors were met by over 2,000 anti-racist demonstrators: “It wasn’t law and order that got the far-right off our streets - it was community action.”
Adding this, which was met with cheers: “So far, none have come here today.
“But racism isn’t an anomaly.
“We shouldn’t be surprised when it happens - we have to be ready to work quickly and continue building solidarity.
“Be a community that knows itself and celebrates its multiculturalism.”
Unite Against Racism, Palestine, Welsh, union and LGBTQ+ flags were flown, ‘hope not hate’ signs were held and the Machynlleth Samba band led drumming and chants, whilst three police officers stood watch.
Jen, from Blackpool, who decided to attend the Aberystwyth protest whilst visiting a friend, said: “I was in Blackpool at the Punk Festival when the violence erupted [on 3 August].
“I wanted to be here to make sure that if anything did happen there were people here to contest it.
“We’ve had a massively diverse culture for hundreds of years and it is time that the outdated opinions are countered and stopped, including those in parliament.
“[This protest] is such an uplifting thing to see - I was one of maybe 16-20 counter-protestors before the real violence started in Blackpool and it was a little bit unnerving.
“So it’s nice to see not just in Aberystwyth but in the entire of the UK, people are standing up and saying no and that our communities are not like this.”
One of the organisers Jacob Howells said: “My aim is to spread the message that Aberystwyth welcomes and appreciates all people of all walks of life.
“We are a place of tolerance, love and community.”
This comes after over a week of violent disorder swept across the UK.
The riots were fuelled by a false rumour that the murder suspect of the Southport triple-stabbing was a Muslim asylum seeker.
The riots which started in Southport and spread across the nations and led to 779 arrests so far.
Counter-protests have now taken the UK by storm, from thousands turning out in Belfast, gatherings in Cardiff and in England from Penzance to Carlisle.
Dyfed Powys police declined to comment on the Aberystwyth protest but said: “We want to provide reassurance that we are closely monitoring the situation across our four counties and we have robust plans and resources in place to respond appropriately.”