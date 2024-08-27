The nominations for the Go North Wales Tourism Awards are open.
Jim Jones, the Chief Executive of North Wales Tourism, said the annual Go North Wales Tourism Awards will take place at Venue Cymru in Llandudno on Thursday, 21 November.
The Oscars-style ceremony to celebrate the heroes of the tourism and hospitality industry, supported by headline sponsor Harlech Foodservice, will be hosted by former BBC journalist and TV presenter Sian Lloyd.
The window for submissions in 18 categories is open until Monday, October 7, and more details can be found at https://gonorthwalestourismawards.website/award-categories/
Mr Jones said: “At the awards we will be celebrating the best of the best in our tourism and hospitality industry.
“Although we’ve taken an almighty battering in recent years as a result of the pandemic and other factors, the sector has the potential to lead north Wales on the road to future prosperity.
“So, we want to salute the frontline heroes of the industry and give them the recognition that they deserve.
“We’re well aware how hard it is to run a business in Wales at the moment and we’re not just going to be honouring the achievements of the winners on the night but also the resilience, skill and ingenuity of everybody working in the sector.
“This year is even more important because our winners and represent north Wales at the Welsh Tourism Awards in March of next year.
“Our sponsors have embraced what we are all about in bringing North Wales together as a region and to celebrate what’s going on. Their support is absolutely vital in organising this showcase and we’re looking forward to having a great evening.”
David Cattrall, managing director of headline sponsors Harlech Foodservice, said: “We are absolutely delighted to once again be the headline sponsor of this wonderful awards ceremony which is a brilliant showcase for the tourism and hospitality sector in North Wales.
“This is our opportunity to give something back and celebrate the achievements of our core customers.
“We believe with a passion that Wales in general and North Wales in particular is the finest must-visit destination in the whole of the UK.
“We have the full package, with amazing scenery, world class attractions allied to our unique heritage and culture and it is right that we celebrate the fantastic people who work in the sector.”
To make a nomination go to: https://gonorthwalestourismawards.website/award-categories/