North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has been called out to 1,792 faulty fire alarms over the past five years, according to new data.
Figures obtained by Personal Injury Claims UK reveal that from 2019 to 2020, the service attended 343 faulty fire alarms.
A year later, this number decreased by 18 to 325; in 2022/23, the number rose to 344.
Over the past year, the service has experienced another jump in false alarm calls, with the total reaching 424 in 2023/24.
Common causes of false fire alarms include faulty or poorly designed equipment, poorly trained users, lack of maintenance, fumes from cooking or burnt food, steam from showers, dust from building or repair work, aerosols used near sensors.