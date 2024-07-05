North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) is looking for full-time firefighters.
The service say they “aim to recruit a workforce that reflects the diversity of the communities we serve, and in turn this helps to deliver the best possible service to the people of north Wales”.
To help people apply to join the NWFRS, an application portal will be open online from noon on Wednesday, 17 July until Monday, 22 July. During these dates, applicants will be asked to register their interest online.
“Put the date in your diary!” a service spokesperson said.
“We’ll also be hosting a live Q&A session on Facebook on Tuesday evening, 16 July - make sure you join us!”
Find out more at https://ow.ly/blEQ50SumUa