North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has congratulated the team who delivered much-needed emergency service appliances to the Gambia.

Crew Manager Dan and the Emergency Services Aid Charity took part in Operation Zephyr 2024andwere warmly welcomed by the Gambian emergency services.

An official handover ceremony took place,andthe team providing training to the crews on how to use their new appliances.

“One of our very own North Wales appliances has already responded to its first call-out,” a fire service spokesperson said.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service released a series of photographs of them and their appliances in Gambia ( . )

