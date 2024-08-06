North Wales Firefighters have been thanked for taking part in this year’s British Firefighter Challenge in Liverpool.
This was the first year that the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have entered the competition, with two relay teams and seven individual entrants taking part.
“Both teams completed the race with excellent times, whilst our individual competitors went from strength-to-strength with a third place spot on the podium for one of our firefighters in the male 55+ category,” a North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
“This was an incredible display of unity and camaraderie from our team who worked incredibly hard to prepare for the challenge which raises vital funds for the Fire Fighters Charity.”
The challenge took place on 27 and 28 July.