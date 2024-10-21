North Wales housing association Adra has won the Private Sector Leadership award and was ‘highly commended’ in the Accountability and Reporting category at the national Social Value Awards.
The awards recognise and promote businesses that emphasise social value as part of their day-to-day work.
Social Value Co-ordinator Llinos Bracegirdle said: “We were absolutely delighted to win one of the awards and to receive a highly commended in the other.
"This is a team effort between Adra’s staff, partners and contractors to create opportunities for our tenants and our communities to thrive.”
Adra’s Director of Resources Rhys Parry said: “We want to have a positive impact on people’s lives, as well as the wider community.
“That commitment has been reflected in our Corporate Plan which focusses on building quality homes people can be proud of, supporting communities and people to thrive, decarbonising homes, improving customer experience and strengthening the business.
“We want to provide opportunities for people to access quality jobs and training; we want to make sure the contractors we employ provide added benefits through investment and initiatives in our community and we want to continue to play our part in regenerating the local economy.
“To be recognised nationally for our work is an honour.”