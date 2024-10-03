The first direct intake of medical students has started at Bangor University.
They will be the first to have all their medical training delivered in north Wales.
This year the school will take 80 students; numbers will increase to 140 a year from 2029-30.
Planning for the school started in 2020, when Bangor University, Cardiff University, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and the Welsh Government agreed to work in partnership to set it up.
Officially opening the school with Health Secretary Jeremy Miles, First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “Recruiting skilled doctors is a major challenge across the UK and Europe. The medical school will be a game-changer for doctor recruitment in Wales, enabling more medical students to train in the region, which is good for our NHS, especially in north Wales.
“The North Wales Medical school marks the delivery of a key Programme for Government commitment for North Wales and is the culmination of five years’ hard work by the health board and universities. The school will soon provide the NHS with doctors with world-class, modern training to deliver excellent and compassionate care in our NHS for the future.”
Jeremy Miles, said: “The medical school’s opening marks our continued commitment to a health service that delivers care as close to people’s homes as possible.
“I want to thank Bangor and Cardiff universities and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board for their hard work in turning the vision for a medical school into reality.
“By choosing to study in Wales, students will benefit from access to modern training facilities, progressive healthcare education, experienced teaching staff and ongoing support from NHS Wales staff across the region.”
Professor Edmund Burke, Vice-Chancellor, Bangor University, added: "As we celebrate 140 years of Bangor University, the launch of the North Wales Medical School marks a key milestone for the university and the region.
“It reflects our commitment to outstanding education, cutting-edge research and addressing local healthcare needs. Together with our partners, we are shaping a healthier future by training the next generation of healthcare professionals within our communities."
Dyfed Edwards, chair of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “The new medical school will be key to helping address the challenges of training and retaining doctors, while strengthening bilingual healthcare delivery across the region.
“It is widely recognised that doctors tend to practice close to where they train, so the aim is to encourage students to develop lifelong careers within north Wales, benefiting the local population and its communities.
“There will also be opportunities for developments in relation to research and innovation through our partnership working.
“This will have a positive impact on recruitment and retention as well as improving patient outcomes.
“ We look forward to continuing to work with Bangor University to deliver a new cohort of qualified doctors that help support the delivery of healthcare in the future.”