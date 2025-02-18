North Wales Police (NWP) chief constable says the force’s ageing headquarters is no longer fit for purpose.
The local democracy reporting service reported how Conwy councillor Louise Emery told meeting police were looking to move from their HQ at Glan y Don, Abergele Road. Cllr Emery, a member of the crime panel, said there was a project assessing a move to a more modern building, with a wide range of options being considered.
Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman said HQ will remain in Colwyn Bay but “parts of our estate are ageing, are not best designed to meet the needs of policing our communities in the 21st Century, and could be far more sustainable and efficient, both financially and environmentally.”