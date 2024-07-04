North Wales Police have released audio of a call they received from a man unhappy with his food order.
The call handler is heard trying to reason with the man, saying the dispute is a civil matter.
Releasing the call online, North Wales Police said: “Not being happy with the food you’ve ordered is not a reason to call 999. This line should be used for emergencies only.
“Every call like this prevents our call handlers from dispatching officers to someone who really needs them. Please don’t be the reason someone is having to wait for us in an emergency.
“There are lots of ways you can contact us about non-urgent matters (however not liking your kebab doesn’t count).”
Visit https://orlo.uk/pT1b7