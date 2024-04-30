North Wales Police and the area’s Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) are working with Get Safe Online to highlight the threat of investment scams.
Between 2020 and the end of 2023, nearly 100,000 people in the UK fell victim to investment scams, totalling £2.6 billion or £13 million every week. These figures refer to reported scams, so the true figure is likely to be higher.
Rachel Roberts, Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer from North Wales Police, said: “We have seen a significant rise in north Wales in victims investing in what they believe to be crypto currencies but have actually paid money directly into a traditional bank account controlled by criminals. Many victims are repeatedly targeted.
“Victims are often embarrassed and desperate to recoup losses so they are inclined to continue sending funds. It is only when the victim has run out of money that they realise they will never get their money back.”
If an individual or organisation contacts you randomly about an investment opportunity, it is likely to be a scam or an investment carrying high risk.
Be aware that in the UK, almost all financial services firms must be authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which operates the Financial Services Register and Consumer Helpline.
Spot classic signs of investment fraud, such as unrealistically high returns (although not always the case), undue pressure or limited time offers, overfamiliarity or flattery, absence of a physical address or being requested to provide remote access to your device.
If you receive a cold call offering an investment, do not engage in conversation. End the call.
Ignore online or text communication about an investment. Delete it. Do not click on links or attachments.
Ignore unsolicited offers of help in recovering money lost to a scam, as this will undoubtedly be another.
Check the organisation is genuine, and not a ‘clone firm’. Always use contact details on the FCA Register, not in the communication. Also check whether its website is legitimate or fraudulent at www.getsafeonline.org/checkawebsite.
Seek impartial financial advice or guidance before investing.
For free advice visit www.getsafeonline.org