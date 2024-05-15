Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) has awarded over £550,000 to community projects in Gwynedd.
Menter Môn, Bala Lake Railway, CellB, Ysgol Bro Hedd Wyn, Trawsfynydd, Dyffryn & Talybont Junior FC, Porthmadog Girls FC, Porthmadog Junior FC and Cor y Brythoniaid have all received funds.
NRS will give £500,000 over the next two years to Menter Môn to develop resilient communities through its Enterprise Gwynedd and Anglesey programme.
This will create an enterprise hub to assist 200 start-up businesses, nurture the next generation of community leaders through a social enterprise apprenticeship scheme and help 50 existing social enterprises to grow by developing new products and services. Cymro Vintage, Caernarfon is one of the social enterprises that has benefitted from the Enterprise Gwynedd and Anglesey programme already.
Managing Director Dafydd Gruffydd said: “NRS support has enabled Menter Môn to secure significant funding for a range of community and enterprise projects over the last decade. We are now delivering the Shared Prosperity Programme in the region, and the match funding provided by the NRS has helped unlock over £4 million to help communities establish social enterprises, support new businesses, and add to the area’s heritage and culture. This will improve resilience and ensure the long-term prosperity of rural communities.”
NRS has also supported Bala Lake Railway Trust with £36,725 to fund the technical work needed to support their revised planning application to extend the railway line into Bala town centre.
Bala is a key part of the tourism hub in south Gwynedd. Improving access will extend the vital tourism season and help the town to develop further leisure facilities.
Bala Lake Railway Trust chairman Julian Birley said: “The support from NRS really cannot be underestimated. Securing planning consent to build the extension unlocks the potential to grow the annual local economy by £420,000 and create 20 employment opportunities. It will be a game-changer for the tourism sector in South Gwynedd.”
A £10,000 investment into CellB’s £36,425 Iard Clinc/Jail Yard project for young people has transformed the outside area behind the former Blaenau Ffestiniog police station.
Rhys Roberts, CellB Manager, said: “The soundproofed garage now provides a safe space for youngsters to rehearse and record their music through the medium of Welsh. One of two shipping containers has been converted into a pizza venture and we hope to secure further funding to set up a cookery school.”
Renowned Welsh TV chef Chris Roberts, also known as @Flamebaster, helped run a pizza workshop for young people.
Noa Hughes, 14, said: "I love Chris' programmes and getting the chance to get tips from a famous chef here (at Cellb) was great."
A special case was made to provide large, touchscreen whiteboards in the three classrooms at Ysgol Bro Hedd Wyn, Trawsfynydd. These have made a significant improvement to everyone’s learning thanks to a £2,820 grant.
Good neighbour level funding of up to £2,000 helped Dyffryn & Talybont Junior FC to purchase new goals, Porthmadog Girls FC with volunteer coach training and equipment and Porthmadog Junior FC to buy portable goals.
Cor y Brythoniaid also received support to produce a commemorative CD to celebrate the 60th anniversary of this leading male voice choir.
Rob Fletcher, NRS CEO, commented: “I’m proud of our commitment in delivering transformational projects aimed at securing sustainable futures for our communities. By investing in training, skills, infrastructure, and the environment, we’re laying the groundwork for lasting change. Our focus isn’t just on short term fixes, but on building robust foundations that empower individuals and communities. Through strategic socio-economic funding, we’re not only addressing immediate needs but also paving the way for growth and well-being.”
“Our delivery on these vital fronts is not only enriching lives today but will also ensure that future generations inherit communities that are resilient and thriving.”
Jamie Reed, NDA Director of Socio-economics added: “It is a privilege to be part of a team committed to working with local partners to help improve, grow and diversify the economies in those communities closest to our sites.”
“The socio-economic funding we have provided across the UK has leveraged millions of pounds of further investment. Supporting significant projects that enable permanent and sustainable change in our site communities is an achievement we take pride in.”
“Supporting essential projects helps us deliver our commitment to leaving a positive, long-lasting legacy for future generations, by creating jobs for the local community, as well as delivering environmental, economic regeneration and social benefits.”
Visit https://shorturl.at/amrL0 to find out more about the NRS funding scheme and how to apply.