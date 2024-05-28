The number of buses and coaches in Gwynedd has fallen by more than a tenth over the last nine years, figures show.
Department for Transport figures show 368 buses and coaches were licenced in Gwynedd at the end of 2023, up from 359 the year before, but a fall of 15% since 2014 when there were 431.
Rod Dennis from the RAC said the fall is "disappointing at a time when so much public money is being spent on trying to make bus travel more attractive".
"It’s little wonder so many people are as dependent on their cars as they are."
Silviya Barrett from the Campaign for Better Transport, said: "The Government must do more to support all local authorities so they can work with bus operators to run quality services and expand provision for the millions of people who rely on buses every day."
The Bus Users campaign group said losing bus services leaves people "without vital access to education, healthcare, employment, friends and family".
Chief executive Claire Walter said: "Funding for bus services is an investment that boosts local economies, reduces congestion and pollution, and improves health and wellbeing.
"We need ongoing, ring-fenced funding to protect these lifeline services for the future."