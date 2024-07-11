Oakwood Theme Park has stated that its popular ‘Bounce’ ride will remain closed whilst an investigation takes place, after several people were said to be in need of first aid medical treatment following an incident on Wednesday afternoon (July 10).
The Pembrokeshire theme park situated near Narberth said that the incident arose as a result of a ‘programmed Emergency Stop Procedure’.
One person who witnessed the incident said the ride - which is described as a ‘gravity-defying, stomach-lurching shot ‘n’ drop’ experience - dropped quickly to ground level with around 20 people on board, some of whom required medical treatment.
A spokesperson for Oakwood Theme Park stated: “During operation on Wednesday, our drop tower ride Bounce experienced a programmed Emergency Stop Procedure in response to the ride drop height during a guest cycle.
“The stoppage which resulted in the passenger gondola stopping in the ride brakes was attended to by our park team and the ride was lowered to the ground where guests were able to disembark.
“A number of guests reported minor lower back pain immediately after the occurrence and were attended to by our onsite team of first aiders, where assistance was provided. One group sought additional treatment locally, whilst others continued their day at the park.
“Bounce will remain closed whilst we consult with the ride manufacturer.”