Eccentric Gwynedd author Mike Leaver hopes his latest book will inspire the average hill hiker with little money to discover their own unique path to happiness.
Off grid lorry-dweller Mike gives an off-beat insight to his life outdoors in the UK, Scandinavia, and North Africa in his intriguingly-titled second autobiography, 'English, Solitaire, Cowboy, Cuckoo. . . Real Life Tales Of Travel Troubles And Madcap Misadventures'.
This bizarre-but-true story with rare illustrative photographs, specifically chronicles Mike's madcap travels and death-defying misadventures as a solo mountaineer over 65 years.
It is a companion volume to his successful 'Yeti Seeks Mate' general life-story, published in 2022, about overcoming adversity such as unemployment, homelessness, and unrequited love.
Single retired handyman, Mike, 71, lives without modern conveniences or communications in a self-converted, static truck on a business park in Porthmadog, and spends just £40 a week.
In just four years he has written his two-part autobiography and first three saga novels – all on an old laptop largely by candlelight in his lorry!
Of 'English, Solitaire, Cowboy, Cuckoo. . .' Mike says: “This memoir explains in engrossing detail how it's infinitely more fun for the average hill hiker to try more adventurous mountaineering and outdoor activities, on routes less travelled, and in locations further afield, with limited finances. And how exploring outdoors, reading, or playing board games – rather than wasting time watching TV or computer screens – is far more fulfilling!
“Ultimately I want to leave a written autobiographical legacy, as I have no living relatives. I was inspired to become a writer 35 years ago by the editor, Geoff Birtles, of the now-vintage 'High' Magazine for hill walkers and climbers, and Jim Perrin, a published author of climbing and travel books, whose way of life in Snowdonia enchanted me.
“More recently, my friend and former world-famous mountaineer, Eric Jones of Tremadog, has inspired me to continue enjoying outdoor adventures in my older years – whether mountaineering, potholing, or sailing – using my free bus pass to travel. Like Eric, I'm a Porthmadog University Of The Third Age (U3A) member, and enjoy table tennis and chess.”
Highlights from this book include Mike how overcoming childhood asthma by climbing Birmingham's post-war bombsites, escaping from the military discipline of state boarding schools, and later being a homeless vagrant inhabiting a derelict houseboat, helped harden his mental attitude and physical ability, building lifelong resilience to tackle arduous road trips and wild and perilous environments.
He also writes of riding on motorcycles, tackling serious winter climbing in Snowdonia (featuring a miraculous, split-second rescue on Yr Wyddfa); the Lake District (getting hopelessly lost around Scafell); and the Ben Nevis massif (with a New Year's Eve Hogmanay Party on the white-out summit).
And, aged 50, re-locating his house-on-wheels from Worcester to Porthmadog to become a handyman and writer.
Mike said: “I got this unusual title from what a group of girls exclaimed when I arrived in the Mont Blanc foothills. Clearly they'd never seen anything like me. Having defied death by misadventure a few times, in this book I include some technical tips as well as health and safety advice for anyone wanting to repeat my activities.
“I have written it with only a tiny overlap to 'Yeti', so you can read either book first. Unlike 'Yeti', it contains rare photographs of me in action. Most of my personal albums were destroyed when my houseboat sank 35 years ago, but I salvaged some!
“When writing all my five books so far, I imagine a friendly reader sitting in an armchair, shocked, laughing, and occasionally crying, while I try to give them advice on how to achieve happiness for themselves.”
Like Alan Bennett's London character The Lady in The Van, pensioner Mike has become a well-known eccentric around his adopted home, but now also UK-wide and internationally because of media publicity – first featured here in the ‘Cambrian News’ – including professional videos/reels with over two million hits!
'English, Solitaire, Cowboy, Cuckoo. . .' is available to pre-order – either via Mike’s publisher, The Book Guild Ltd, Browsers Bookshop or Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railway Station in Porthmadog, Literary Cat Books in Machynlleth, or Script Haven in Worcester – before its launch on 28 August, priced £11.99.
Mike is planning meet and greet personal signing events this autumn where his three distinctively-titled novels – 'Newspaper Curtains', 'The Ice Cream Terrorist', and 'Nork From Nowhere' – two of which are partly set in Gwynedd, will also be available.
If you would like to find out more about Mike’s lifestyle, writing, and books, check out his website: www.mikeleaverauthor.co.uk