Celebrations have taken place to mark the official opening of a Criccieth cylch meithrin.
In September the cylch meithrin and after school club moved in to their purpose built space at Criccieth’s new Ysgol Treferthyr, and on 9 January a celebration took place to officially open the new setting.
Local councillors and the MP Liz Saville Roberts were invited to the event, giving them an opportunity to see the new space and resources available, hear about the services provided, and also hear from the chief executive of Mudiad Meithrin.
Cylch Meithrin Criccieth had operated at the old Ysgol Treferthyr site for over 30 years.
In June 2024 they were invited to tender for the opportunity to provide early education and childcare at the new Ysgol Treferthyr.
In July they were told our application had been successful, and in September 2024, they moved into their new setting.
The setting includes a spacious classroom, changing room, toilets, store room, kitchen, office, and outdoor area.
“With grants and fundraising we were able to purchase some new equipment to fill our new amazing space,” said Ayesha Tudor, Cylch Meithrin Criccieth Leader.
“From September we expanded our service to include an After School Club for children age 2-11.
“Our childcare practitioners are passionate about offering early education and childcare of the highest standard in an environment where the wellbeing of the children is at the heart of everything we do.”
Ayesha added: “Cylch Meithrin Criccieth is a registered charity and we rely on childcare fees, grants and fundraising to pay staff wages, buy resources, and pay our rent and service charges.
“We are very grateful for the support we receive from friends of the cylch and local businesses.”
Despite icy weather, the open day was successful, with many people braving the cold to celebrate.
Visitors included Liz Saville Roberts MP, Dr Gwenllian Lansdown Davies, Chief Executive of Mudiad Meithrin
Cllr Sian Williams, Criccieth Town Council Chair Delyth Lloyd, school governor Angela Hughes, Gwynedd Council representatives, Croesi’r Bont, Mudiad Meithrin, Blynyddoedd Cynnar, parents and members of the local community.
“Mr and Mrs Egginton of The Prince of Wales, Criccieth also visited,” said Ayesha.
“They have been avid supporters of the cylch for a number of years and have organised and hosted many fundraising events and raffles in aid of Cylch Meithrin Criccieth.
“Their next event will be a St David’s Day quiz night.
“Both Liz Saville Roberts and Dr Lansdown Davies spoke about the work the Cylch Meithrin does and the importance of introducing the Welsh language in early years.”
The new-look Ysgol Treferthyr opened its doors for the first time at the start of the autumn term last year, thanks to an £8.8 million project by Gwynedd Council to build a new, eco-friendly school to provide a first class learning environment for the children of Cricieth and the surrounding area.
The old school building, which had reached the end of its life, closed at the end of the summer term in 2024.