A once popular Gwynedd pub could be converted into homes.
Gwynedd Council planning committee has approved a scheme to convert the empty Wynnes Arms at Manod, Blaeunau Ffestiniog.
The building ceased being a pub in 2017.
Several proposals to improve the run down building have come before planners over the years, including a scheme to convert it into offices and a single home. But at its meeting on 29 July, councillors finally gave the thumbs up to a proposal which would see the building converted into five flats.
It includes the creation of parking spaces, and alterations to the access for three, two-bedroom, and two, one-bedroom apartments.
The application had been made by J Fatimilehin of Joof Homes Ltd, through agent Mr Andy Woodward.
The proposal describes how the exterior of the building would remain “largely unchanged”, although signage would be removed.
It was proposed to provide parking spaces for six cars along the property’s southern boundary with vehicular access to the adjacent class three county road, and a small garden with patio in the south-eastern corner.
A site for locating refuse bins and a bike storage would be located along the western boundary.
The pub’s former smoking shelter on the southern side would be demolished, and a two-storey side extension to include a bedroom and living room for flats number one and two, in the basement and ground floor.
The town council objected, saying it had received letters of objection and a petition, but planning officers said of the latest application, that “having considered the assessment and all the relevant matters, including the local and national policies and guidance, as well as local objections, it was considered that the proposal was acceptable and satisfied the requirements of the relevant policies”.
Planning officer Arwel Thomas said the main planning matter concerned “flooding issues”.
“These have reviewed and it is agreed that it appears the flood risk associated with the development is acceptable,” he said.
“The proposal is deemed acceptable, and it is recommended that it be approved, in accordance with planning conditions set out in officer’s report.”
The agent for the applicant told the meeting that the proposal met policy requirements.
“It is for a C3 residential use, as the occupiers’ sole residences, not a kind of temporary accommodation for asylum seekers or for holiday homes,” he said.
The proposal would be “self-sufficient” with six parking places outside, buses stop at a nearby bus stop and highways had no objections, he added.
He also highlighted a need for the homes, and said two local people had already enquired about the flats.
“I think this shows there is a demand,” he said, although it was noted the local member felt they were “too small”.
Cllr Anne Lloyd Hughes proposed approving the application. Cllr Louise Hughes agreed and seconded.
She said it was “sad” the building had become “something of a blot” in the area, but it was felt that one or two bedroom flats were needed.
Eight agreed with recommendations to approve, whilst two voted against.