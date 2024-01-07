Clwb Cerdd Dolgellau welcomes outstanding young Russian pianist Viktor Maslov in a programme comprising Ukrainian composer Valentyn Silvestrov’s 3 Bagatelles op.1, Rachmaninov’s Études-tableaux op.33 and the ever-popular Pictures at an Exhibition by Mussorgsky, for the first concert of 2024, at 7.30pm on Friday, 12 January in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor.
Viktor gave his concerto debut at the age of nine with the State Symphony Orchestra of Moscow and has since given solo performances at international music festivals across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Denmark, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Turkey, Switzerland, Russia, Israel, and the USA.
On graduating from the Royal College of Music in May 2022, he was presented with the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Rose Bowl for his achievements at the college.
A reviewer of his debut performance at New York’s Carnegie Hall described him as ‘one of those people who is close to all-round mastery of his repertoire’.
Thanks are due to the Countess of Munster Musical Trust for sponsoring this eagerly awaited event.