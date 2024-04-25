The Residential Outdoor Education Bill has been defeated, but The Outward Bound Trust, which has a base in Aberdyfi, is not.
Outward Bound Aberdyfi hoped Senedd Members would back a bill to make residential stays part of the curriculum when it came before them on 17 April.
They chose not to back the Bill, but Martin Davidson, Chief Executive of The Outward Bound Trust is hopeful it will pass one day.
He said: “An outdoor residential for every young person is a dream worth fighting for, and we will continue to work with politicians from across Wales and the rest of the UK to help make this a reality.
“Of course, we are disappointed, but also encouraged by the warm words and acknowledgement from across the Senedd that outdoor education can and does have a positive impact on the lives of young people.
“Unfortunately, they concluded that now is not the time with the Bill defeated by just one vote.
“Thank you Sam Rowlands MS, for all your hard work and energy in championing the needs of young people and the benefits an education without walls can offer.
“In true Outward Bound style, we will dust ourselves off and keep going.”