Twenty contractors and sub-contractors from across Gwynedd and north Wales have benefited from over £3 million in funding awarded to the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways (FfWHR).
The money - for FfWHR’s Interpretation and Boston Lodge Project – has been awarded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF), the Ffestiniog Railway Society and Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railway Trust.
The railway has made use of local skills and craftsmanship, resulting in significant contracts for local businesses.
Dr Edwina Bell, Heritage Project Manager at FfWHR, said:
“It has been really important to reinvest this money back into the community here as we restored old buildings and built new ones, transforming the site to make it fit for the future and enable us to offer guided tours to showcase the heritage skills that keep the railway running.
“We have a wealth of construction skills locally and I was determined to use them.”
OBR of Llangefni are the main contractor leading on 12 of the buildings, and GH James Cyf groundworks of Trawsfynydd are working on the small loco shed, along with J Lloyd Steelwork of Corwen.
OBR have used a wide range of local subcontractors including Snowdonia Lime of Glan Conwy, JRS Mechanical and Electrical Service from Abergele, Lance Williams Roofing of Porthaethwy, North Wales liquid screed of Caernarfon, Colin Jones Rock Engineering of Porthmadog and R G Jones of Pwllheli, who have been amongst the companies who have worked on the site.
Paul Lewin, FfWHR General Manager said: “The Interpretation and Boston Lodge Project is all about working in partnership with the local community.
“I am immensely proud of the work that has taken place with the help of the NLHF and match funding by the Ffestiniog Railway society and the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways Trust to make our busy Boston Lodge works a place where the community and visitors can step into a real working site and understand the area’s pioneering spirit and give locals with a Railway family history an opportunity to see where their ancestors worked.
“We now have a state of the art classroom and facilities to enable us to do that.
“When you visit you will see the project has allowed us to rescue historic buildings at Boston Lodge, bringing them back into use, as well as creating some new buildings, thanks to the skills and endeavour of our contractors.
“I can’t wait to invite the community onto the site this year.”