A woman from Pennal is desperate to find her dogs after they went missing last month.
Sian Breese said her dogs disappeared on 2 June. She has taken to social media to try to find them, and is now turning to Cambrian News readers for their help.
"Both have been missing since 2 June, with a sighting in Swansea last week," said Sian.
"We think they might have been stolen.
"They are missing from our home near Pennal, Machynlleth."
Jess is a terrier cross and she is chipped.
Peg is a female, adult, Jack Russell terrier.