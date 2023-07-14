A woman from Pennal is desperate to find her dogs after they went missing last month.

Sian Breese said her dogs disappeared on 2 June. She has taken to social media to try to find them, and is now turning to Cambrian News readers for their help.

"Both have been missing since 2 June, with a sighting in Swansea last week," said Sian.

"We think they might have been stolen.

"They are missing from our home near Pennal, Machynlleth."

Jess is a terrier cross and she is chipped.

Peg is a female, adult, Jack Russell terrier.

If you have any information, please email [email protected]