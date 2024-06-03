A community hopes to breathe new life into historic Pantperthog Village Hall. Previously a “hub of activity”, the charming building in the Dulas Valley village was originally built as a primary school in 1902. It was sold to the community for £625 in 1973 as a new activity hub.
However as children's playgroups have died out, the scouts have moved and regular events like the village Christmas Party are no more, the hall now needs repairs, with fresh paint and fresh income.
Rod Edwards, a hall committee member for 30 years, said: “Things have changed, we’ve lost regular groups - maybe to do with demographic changes across the valley.
“We did suffer through the Covid pandemic - a lot of things stopped then.”
The hall still hosts twice-weekly boxing nights, a monthly quilting circle and Quaker meetings.
Rod now hopes to retire from the committee but wants to see the hall in good hands before he goes, recruiting fresh blood in the committee and upgrading the facilities based on what residents really want to use it for.
To do this the committee have put out a survey for community opinions.