The authority want to hear people’s views on the implementation of the Article 4 Direction for the area, and a period of public consultation started on 12 April and will end on 24 May, between which the public can submit comments online, on a form or by email. All relevant documentation is available on the authority’s website, at their headquarters in Penrhyndeudraeth, its Information Centres in Betws y Coed, Beddgelert and Aberdyfi, and in public libraries.