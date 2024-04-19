Eryri National Park has launched a public consultation on plans to introduce the controversial Article 4 Direction for the area.
A six week consultation has been launched to hear from the public opinion.
In 2022 Welsh Government introduced amendments to planning legislations allowing authorities to introduce the Article 4 Direction to manage the use of houses as second homes and short-term holiday lets.
The authority decided to consult on the implementation of this measure for the park area to try to manage the use of residential properties and ensure there is enough housing to meet local need.
Currently there are three categories of use for residential properties that owners can switch between without the need for planning permission; main residence, second home and short-term holiday let. The objective of the Article 4 Direction is to revoke the ability to change a main residence into a second home or short-term holiday let without planning permission.
The authority want to hear people’s views on the implementation of the Article 4 Direction for the area, and a period of public consultation started on 12 April and will end on 24 May, between which the public can submit comments online, on a form or by email. All relevant documentation is available on the authority’s website, at their headquarters in Penrhyndeudraeth, its Information Centres in Betws y Coed, Beddgelert and Aberdyfi, and in public libraries.
Authority Chair Tim Jones said: “The implementation of the Article 4 Direction would be an important step forward in addressing the housing situation in Eryri. It would be a significant and historical move that would shape and influence the future of Eryri’s communities, so we’re keen to receive comments by a wide cross-section of Eryri’s residents or property owners.”
Following the consultation a report will be presented to the authority to consider the representations received and to make a final decision on the implementation of the Article 4 Direction. If confirmed, the direction will become operational for the Eryri area on 1 June 2025. It will not be retrospective, so will not affect properties established as second homes or short-term holiday lets before then.