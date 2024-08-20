Plas Tan y Bwlch mansion has gone on the market for £1.2M.
The ‘Cambrian News’ reported in February that the mansion might be sold after concerns were raised over crippling running costs.
Now Carter Jonas is advertising the “distinctive property widely considered to be one of the grandest buildings in north Wales” with a guide price of £1.20m.
The Grade II listed building was a private house for the Oakeley family in the 18th century before it became the Snowdonia National Park Environmental Studies Centre.
Now Eryri National Park Authority (NPA) has decided to sell it.
“Plas Tan y Bwlch is a substantial former manor house that catches the eye of all those who pass through the Vale of Maentwrog,” said Carter Jonas partner, Hugh O’Donnell.
“One of the most recognisable period properties in north Wales, the Estate is surrounded by attractive gardens and mixed woodland which is of international importance with high amenity and biodiversity value.
“The estate includes the principal former manor house, a cluster of other buildings including the former stable block and servant’s wing that form part of the centre, and a detached chalet.”
In total, the estate extends to around 103 acres and the sale includes a 43kw hydroelectric scheme, as well as income from the lease of land to a telecom operator.
The manor house extends to approximately 32,000sq ft of internal accommodation, which includes 30 bedrooms.
“Plas Tan y Bwlch is thought to be the first house in north Wales with electric lighting powered from its own hydro-electric station, which was commissioned in the 1890s and was fed by water from Llyn Mair and operated until 1928,” Mr O’Donnell said.
“Today Plas Tan Y Bwlch currently benefits from a 34kw hydro-electric scheme which was commissioned and certified in 2015.”
The wider estate features around 59 acres of ancient semi-natural woodland.
“The woodland forms part of a Site of Special Scientific and a Special Area of Conservation due to its Atlantic bryophytes, which thrive in the humid conditions of this temperate rainforest,” explains Mr O’Donnell.
The authority considered a partnership model, but said if none materialised, the Maentwrog estate would be offered on the open market.
A partnership model would see a third party run and develop the site, 'preferably as a going concern'.
A report into the mansion's future said: "Plas Tan Y Bwlch has played a role in the identity and business of the authority over many years.
"However, in recent times the business model for Plas has been unable to deliver against the authority’s statutory purposes and the challenge of becoming commercially viable has not been achievable.
"The last 10 years specifically have been challenging in terms of running Plas due to austerity, implications of the pandemic and now inflationary pressures on Plas.
The report added: "It was reported to the board that the likely capital need in Plas over the next 10 years would be in the region of £3M and the annual revenue costs at present are in the region of £240K to 260K.
"Members felt that such a resource could be utilised in delivering more directly against National Park purposes.
"(The) board conceded that if the authority wishes to see Plas prosper then a partnership approach could be a mechanism, especially if the Authority wishes to retain an interest in Plas."
The reports went on to say that that two estate agents had been approached as to their view of the potential marketability of Plas on the open market.
Both confirmed that a potential market does exist and commented on the relatively good condition of Plas.
The report concluded: "The authority needs to reduce the revenue and capital costs resulting from operational management of Plas Tan Y Bwlch and the Authority needs to consider alternative models for Plas Tan Y Bwlch which includes forming partnerships or open market disposal, preferably as a going concern.
Some National Park Authority members felt the sale would attract worldwide interest and officers acknowledged this was a hard decision the authority was being asked to take.
For more information, call the Bangor Carter Jonas office on 01248 360414.