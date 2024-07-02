Drop in meetings will be held to hear passengers’ views on a bus that runs between Aberystwyth and Haverfordwest which saw timetable changes that left some buses no longer serving New Quay and Aberporth throughout the day.
TrawsCymru, which runs the T5 service, said the “adjustments to the timetable have been made to provide improved reliability and performance between Cardigan and Aberystwyth” and is now hosting three drop in sessions in Aberystwyth, Cardigan and Aberystwyth to hear what passengers think of the service “to help improve it.”
The drop in sessions will be held at Aberystwyth library on Thursday, 18 July between 10am and 2pm and at Theatr Mwldan in Cardigan on Tuesday, 9 July between 10am and 2pm.