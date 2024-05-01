PCSO Gareth and Ffion from Gorwel, an organisation that supports domestic abuse victims or anyone at risk of homelessness, attended their first drop-in event at Coleg Meirion Dwyfor Dolgellau.
The events aim to provide an informal environment where students and staff can meet with the neighbourhood policing team and other agencies to discuss issues or concerns, and receive advice on crime prevention, personal safety and many other issues.
The police thanked students and staff for supporting the visit and look forward to visiting again.