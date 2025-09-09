Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a paragliding incident in Gwynedd.
RAF Valley on Anglesey released a tribute to Flight Lieutenant Geoff Corser, who died on 23 August, on Facebook.
The tribute, which appears above a photograph of Flight Lieutenant Corser, reads: “It is with great sadness that RAF Valley can confirm that Flight Lieutenant Geoff Corser was tragically killed in an off-duty paragliding accident at Dinorwig Quarry, North Wales, on Saturday, 23 August 2025. Geoff died doing something he was passionate about in life – flying.
“Geoff was an esteemed flying instructor at RAF Valley, highly respected by both his colleagues and the students he taught.
“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”
