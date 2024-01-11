PENPARCAU FC have paid tribute to a long-serving volunteer and supporter who passed away this week.
The club posted on their socials: “Ann Duggan was well known within the football fraternity, collecting gate money during home games making sure all those watching from the road gave a donation and there were not many brave enough to say no.
“She could have easily been a referee assessor as she would tell a referee in her own style if he had a good game or not during and after a game.
“Opposing teams and managers would also be subject to Anne’s opinions in no uncertain terms, proving she was a true and loyal fan of the Arky.
They added: “The Duggan legacy hopefully will continue in the future.
“Anne’s sons and grandchildren have played for Penparcau, and her daughters have helped the club out over the years in various ways.
“A minute’s silence will be held in Anne’s memory before our next home game.
“Our thoughts are with the family at this sad time.”
Among other tributes paid were: “So sorry to hear this. Ann was a brilliant character and presence over many decades. Sending love to the family and everyone at Penparcau Fc at this very sad time,” by Huw Bates and “Mrs D, a force to be reckoned with! A hell of a character, and was an education to stand next to you near a football match,” by Kizzie Garner-Hughes.