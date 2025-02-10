The demolition of Penrhos Polish Village will soon begin.
Social housing provider ClwydAlyn say extensive redevelopment at the site will provide 107 much-needed new homes.
The Polish Housing Society transferred its properties to ClwydAlyn as part of a merger arrangement with a view to the redevelopment and regeneration of the community.
The former RAF air base was transformed by the Polish Housing Society into a residential village in the 1940s to accommodate Polish servicemen and women who stayed in the UK after World War II.
The first phase of the development will see 44 energy-efficient, lifetime homes built using innovative designs and modern methods of construction. They will be energy efficient and benefit from air source heat pumps, solar electricity panels with storage batteries and electric car charging facilities, and has been funded through a Welsh Government grant.
Demolition of disused properties will begin imminently. Required tree works have been scheduled to avoid disturbing birds, bats and local wildlife. As part of the development, there are plans to plant new trees and carry out landscaping and ecology works.
Bala contractor, Williams Homes, has been appointed to redevelop Penrhos Polish Village on behalf of ClwydAlyn and in partnership with Gwynedd Council, the Welsh Government and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.
Once complete, these new properties will be prioritised to residents already at Penrhos Polish Village, and people with low to medium care and support needs from the local community.
ClwydAlyn Executive Director of Development Craig Sparrow said: “We’re delighted to see work proceeding at Penrhos Polish Village. This much-needed development will be of immense benefit to local people and families who need affordable and secure homes, which can adapt to their requirements.
“The increased cost of living means that access to good quality, energy-efficient homes is crucial. Improving the quality of housing and reducing the stress associated with affordability is an investment in our resident’s health – both now and for the future.
“We are passionate about retaining the strong sense of community that currently exists at Penrhos Polish Village, as the site moves into its next chapter.”
Cllr Paul Rowlinson said: “The development at Penrhos is crucial in responding to the need for both care services and housing in the area. I’m very pleased to see the collaboration between Welsh Government, ClwydAlyn and Cyngor Gwynedd and the imminent start of Phase One.
“Providing more homes for the people of Gwynedd is of the highest priority for Cyngor Gwynedd and it is evident that there is an urgent need for more affordable homes in Pen Llŷn, where many local people are priced out of the housing market. This development will ensure that those who keep our communities alive and prosperous year-round can continue to live in the area they call home.
“I look forward to witness this exciting plan become a reality and to see these houses become lifelong homes for local families and individuals.”
To find out more about the ongoing development of Penrhos Polish Village, visit https://www.clwydalyn.co.uk/developments/penrhos-polish-village-gwynedd/