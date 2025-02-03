There was lots of support for a Yes Cymru event in Penrhyndeudraeth, according to attendee Tegwen Haf Parry.
The flag waving day took place on Saturday, 25 January, from 10am until 1.30pm, hosted by Tegwen and Yes Cymru Ardal Porthmadog area group.
Tegwen shared photographs of the event with the ‘Cambrian News’.
She said the event “went well, we had lots of support from vehicles going past and members of the public walking by”.
Tegwen added: “We’ve been very lucky to have support each time which is evident that people want change and away from the chains of Westminster.”
Yes Cymru Ardal Porthmadog area group Facebook page says it is for “everyone who wishes to see an Independent Wales”.