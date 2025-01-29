Gwynedd Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, Cllr Paul Rowlinson said: “Gwynedd is in the midst of a housing crisis, with demand for affordable homes far exceeding supply across the county. By working in partnership with ClwydAlyn, Grŵp Cynefin, and the Welsh Government, we can deliver more affordable, high-quality housing, enabling local people to stay, thrive, and build their futures within their own communities.