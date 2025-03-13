Penygroes Youth Club has received funding and a visit from North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin.
The PCC met staff and club members on 5 February.
The youth club recently received funding from the PCC and his office to support the club and its activities.
The funding was given following nomination from a local North Wales Police Officer.
The Gwynedd Youth Service club runs every Wednesday, 7pm-9pm, for youngsters aged 11-19, offering activities such as video games, board games and others team activities.
Funding from the PCC will support the purchase of new equipment and give the young people more opportunities to enjoy themselves.
The club offers a supportive environment for the young people who attend, and they are able to create new friends, while also developing important life skills. The club also promotes physical and mental well-being, and teamwork, through different types of activities.
While at the youth club, Mr Dunbobbin met staff and members of the club and saw the inspirational work of the club in Penygroes.
He said: “It was a great to visit Penygroes Youth Club and see the positive atmosphere and how much fun the young people have in attending.
“It is important to me that youth clubs are supported in their vital mission to provide a safe space for young people, where they can gather and enjoy themselves with their peers. Supporting communities is also a key priority in my new Plan for fighting crime in North Wales and giving young people a positive outlet for their energy is crucial in this aim.”
A youth club spokesperson said thanked Mr Dunbobbin and said: “The financial assistance will help a lot and will go towards our mision, which is to deliver and develop a safe place for the young people of the Dyffryn Nantlle area to attend.”