People in Gwynedd are being urged to have their say on policing.
From now until 27 September, North Wales Police (NWP) and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin are asking what the priorities of NWP should be for the next four years, and how neighbourhoods should be policed.
Residents can fill in the survey online in Welsh at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Ymgynghoriad-CHTh2024 and in English at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PCC-consultation2024.
Andy Dunbobbin said: “The people of North Wales know what is best for them and their communities and this is no different when it comes to policing.
“They are the best judges on what the priorities for NWP should be and where they think we should concentrate resources.
“That’s why I am urging people from all communities, backgrounds, ages and walks of life to have their say in my consultation. This plan will help guide NWP’s work for the next four years and so it’s important we get it right and reflect the wishes of the people.”
To receive a paper copy, email [email protected], call 01492 805486 or write to Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner North Wales, Police Headquarters, Glan y Don, Colwyn Bay, LL29 8AW.