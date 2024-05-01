For National Stalking Awareness Week PCSO’s have been to Coleg Meirion Dwyfor Dolgellau, talking about violence against women and girls.
They have also been spreading awareness of the HollieGuard app, a free personal attack alarm on mobiles phones.
According to the app’s website: “Every five seconds the platform will update your precise location based on your speed and movement activity to identify where you are once an alert has been raised.
“HollieGuard is a personal alarm, deterrent, evidence catcher and more. “Providing a lot more functionality than a regular keyring alarm for absolutely anyone who has safety in mind.”
Holding down a button for 3-6 seconds sets off an alert, activating the phone’s camera, sending a message and recording it to your emergency contacts.