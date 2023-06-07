OUTLINE plans for a housing development in a village near Llandysul have been turned down by council planners over concerns on the effect any building would have on the river Teifi.
The scheme sought outline permission for development of land adjacent to Maes yr Awel in Prengwyn.
Developers wanted to build three homes on the land - but documents did not make clear whether any would be affordable, a council report said.
Rejecting the scheme, council planners said in a report that “the site lies within the catchment of the Afon Teifi Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and every development needs to be screened to determine whether the development is likely to have a significant effect.”
“Despite several requests”, the agent failed to provide the documents required, the council report added.