An appeal over a Ceredigion County Council decision to refuse permission for a 20-home residential development in a village near Aberaeron has been dismissed by inspectors.
Plans for the development for land at Maes Moelfryn, Ffos y Ffin were refused by council planners, but developers appealed the decision to Welsh Government inspectors.
Inspectors dismissed the appeal saying that “the proposed development would be unacceptable in principle” and “would represent a material risk to highway safety.”
The positive aspects of the planned development “do not outweigh the adverse consequences of the scheme,” an inspector’s report found.