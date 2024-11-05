Plans for a wind farm near Llanbrynmair dating back to 2008 have been resurrected.
Despite heavy opposition at the time from campaign groups, Powys County Council and the 2015 Secretary of State, the plans have returned this month for Carnedd Wen Wind Farm in Llanbrynmair Forest.
The new proposal by German energy company RWE suggests building 28 wind turbines 200 metres tall creating up to 184 Mega Watts of energy, reduced from the initial proposal of 50 turbines.
Carnedd Wen is one of the peaks in Llanbrynmair Forest, which lies north of Llanbrynmair, east of Pandy Road and south of the A458.
This proposal competes with another one announced last week by energy company RES for Llanbrynmair Wind Farm for 15 turbines, also to be set in Llanbrynmair Forest.
RWE wrote to residents stating: “The proposal is at an early stage...
“With the benefit of consultation and further environmental studies, the design will evolve, with the number of turbines subject to change.
“Both the Welsh Government and Powys County Council have declared a climate emergency and Carnedd Wen Wind Farm would make a significant contribution towards achieving the Welsh Government’s target of being net zero by 2050.
“Alongside the benefits of renewable energy, the project is also exploring opportunities for peatland restoration.
“RWE will also invest in local communities through offering a community benefits package and is open to considering shared or local ownership models.”
This is the third proposal for a wind farm to be raised in the space of two weeks for the same Llanbrynmair valley, with Esgair Ddu Energy Park proposed by GALILEO Empower with 13 turbines the other side of the valley to Llanbrynmair Forest.
The Esgair Ddu Wind Farm would sit directly north of another wind farm already in existence, called Cemmaes Wind Farm.
RWE is running an informal consultation period between 6 and 27 November, hosting two public information sessions locally.
The first will be at Llanbrynmair Community Centre on 22 November from 3-7pm, with the second taking place the next day at Llanerfyl Village Hall on 23 November from 10-2pm.