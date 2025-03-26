The development of six homes planned for a Pen Llŷn village has been met with support from Gwynedd councillors.
A proposal to develop the residential properties on the Borthwen Plot on Lôn Rhos at Edern were allowed with conditions.
A planning report had noted that the development, submitted by Jason Jones of Sbarc Properties Ltd, had the “potential” to increase pupil pressure on Ysgol Edern by 2.4 pupils.
Due to this the approval included a requirement for the developer to contribute to funds to the primary school.
Mr Jones said Sbarc had made it “a priority” to look after local communities, the Welsh language and schools and to collaborate with them.
“There are worries there, as to the numbers in the schools, so this is important,” he said.
The report had said there was “no capacity” for more pupils at Ysgol Edern.
There was capacity at the high school, Ysgol Uwchradd, Botwnnog.
With no space at the primary school the report explained a financial contribution would be needed to meet policy and the school’s needs.
A total of £24,230.40 and would contribute towards the “specific requirements” of the school.
Planning officer Gwawr Hughes said the six homes would help meet “a recognised local demand” and were considered “justified and needed”.
An entrance to the site had already been developed, and one of the homes had now been allocated as “affordable housing”.
In a letter, the local member, Cllr Gareth Jones, said he “welcomed” the mix of housing and that there was one affordable home included, but said he would have “liked to see more affordables”.
He added: “It would improve the character of the site and we welcome the collaboration with officers of planning and developer to ensure there will be no overlooking of local properties or lack of privacy.”