Bala’s White Lion was chosen for the launch of new book, ‘There’s Something About Wrexham’.
Deio Edwards launched his book there on 9 November.
A keen Wrexham FC supporter since childhood, Deio decided to write a book about some past players that influenced him.
Deio’s first book is co-written with Iestyn Jones and contains one chapter per player with amusing anecdotes from interviews with the players.
Before the launch, games were played between Edwards Allstars, Bala over 35, Corwen over 35 and Wrexham legends. Edwards Allstars came out top but the real winner was the fun had and the money raised for Dementia UK in memory of Deio's late father. Before the launch an auction was held with proceeds also donated to the charity.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.