Plans have been submitted to turn a former Greggs in Cardigan into a noodle bar.
A scheme has been submitted for the vacant building at 43 Pendre that would see a noodle bar on the site offering seating areas for eating and a takeaway.
The premises has last been used for a short period as a local business support office and had previously been utilised as a Greggs bakery for more than 10 years.
The plans seeks a change of use to allow the development with the only significant change proposed to the internal ground floor with the laying out of the customer area and cooking area to the rear.
The scheme will be decided upon by council planners at a later date.
