Plans for new staff welfare facilities and a traffic improvement scheme at the award-winning Moody Cow Farm Shop and Welsh Kitchen, near Aberaeron have been submitted.
The attraction, opened to guests as a campsite in 2018, has expanded in recent years, recently gaining permission for a trampoline park on-site, called the ‘Bouncing Bull,’ and, back in 2023, was given planning permission expand its on-site caravan park with new tourer pitches with hot tubs, and glamping accommodation.
The early stages of a potential scheme for a water park and leisure facility on the site have also recently been publicised with a public consultation ahead of a formal application.
In an application to Ceredigion County Council, owners are now seeking permission for a storage and staff welfare facility at the site, along with the demolition of redundant buildings, and the reconfiguration of existing roundabout to improve the flow of traffic movements.
A supporting statement accompanying the application said it would “allow for local buses to enter the site, and a bus stop is proposed adjacent to the site’s main access, and a formalised traffic ‘loop’ on the site itself”.
It added: “The new building to be erected will only serve existing staff on-site and therefore there will be no additional visitors to the site as a result of the proposals.
“The proposals are only to improve the road arrangement within the internal layout of the site, and will not have any detriment to the A487 (not least given the upgraded works that have been undertaken).
“The proposal will result in the creation of a one-way system which will replace the current two-way system that operates at the site. This will improve the flow of vehicular movements at the site accordingly.”
The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.
